UTSA, Texas football to face off beginning in 2022

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time since starting the school's football program, the Roadrunners will take on the Longhorns in a five-game series beginning in 2022.

Officials from both universities announced the matchups that will happen every other year at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at Joe Jamail Field in Austin.

The first kickoff between the Texas and the University of Texas at San Antonio is scheduled on Sept. 17, 2022.

UTSA and Texas will then meet on Sept. 14, 2024, Sept. 19, 2026, and on Sept. 16, 2028, before closing out the series on Sept. 14, 2030.

Texas will be the fourth different Big 12 Conference team that UTSA has faced since its inaugural game in 2011, officials said.

The Roadrunners will open its ninth season under fourth-year head coach Frank Wilson on Aug. 31, when they take on the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Alamodome.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 season and can be purchased at http://goUTSA.com/tickets.



