UTSA women top San Diego 87-77

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA women's basketball team tallied their highest point total of the season en route to an 87-77 win over San Diego on Saturday at the Convocation Center.

Marie Benson led the way for the Roadrunners, scoring 22 points and adding eight assists, one of four UTSA players to score in double figures. The Roadrunners were buoyed by a 13-3 run in the first quarter that gave them an 8-point cushion. San Diego fought back to take a 27-24 lead in the second period, the start of a back-and-forth battle for the lead that lasted much of the game.

The Roadrunners took the lead for good with just under three minutes left in the third quarter, thanks to a 6 point burst from Karrington Donald. She finished the game with 18 points.

"It was great to get them (San Diego) on our home court," said UTSA head coach Kristen Holt. "I thought we had a great team effort with really only seven players. They just really gutted it out today."

It was a career-high 19 point performance for the Roadrunners' Barbara Benson, 9 of which came in the fourth quarter. Tija Hawkins also had a strong outing, scoring 18 points.

"That's a lot of points for us. We're not used to scoring 87, but it just builds the confidence for us down the stretch," Holt said.

UTSA (4-6) returns to the court Dec. 20 at UT-Arlington.