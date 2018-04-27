UTSA's Marcus Davenport selected No. 14 overall by Saints in 2018 NFL draft

SAN ANTONIO - It's official. Marcus Davenport, former UTSA defensive end will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints after they traded up to choose the roadrunner.

The Stevens High School graduate was selected as the 14th draft pick in the first round.

He's the fourth defensive player selected Thursday night in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

San Antonio has not had a first round draft pick since 1977 when Lee High School's Tommy Kramer was selected 27th to the Minnesota Vikings.

Davenport completed 185 tackles as a player for the Roadrunners, 95 of those solo.

The 6'6", 264-pounder had a NFL prospect grade of 5.99.

He will now join the New Orleans defensive line with Cameron Jordan, Sheldon Rankins, and Alex Okafor, and others.

