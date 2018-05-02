VIDEO: Astros pitcher punches himself in the face after conceding three-run homer

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Ken Giles punched himself in the face after Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

To make matters worse, the homer came in the ninth inning of a 0-0 game which led to an Astros loss.

Giles was seen slamming his glove against his chest and throwing a bat on the ground in the dugout before kicking it.

Justin Verlander, a star pitcher for the Astros, threw one of the best outings of his career, with 14 strikeouts in the first eight innings.

Maybe that’s another reason Giles decided to punch himself in the face?

Either way the ending score was 4-0 Yankees and Twitter users were quick to comment on Giles’ strange outburst.

See some of the tweets below:

🎶'Cause you had a bad day🎶 pic.twitter.com/5xHNe9JULh — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 2, 2018

Man it’s not that bad... https://t.co/7Esrsp85gG — Matt Thomas (@SportsMT) May 2, 2018

MLB has suspended Ken Giles 3 games for punching Ken Giles in the face https://t.co/54NflZHirK — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) May 2, 2018

bruce banner the entire movie calling on hulk. https://t.co/4TNIQPdkgu — Tony X. (@soIoucity) May 2, 2018

The Astros when Ken Giles comes storming through the dugout pic.twitter.com/lnyV2ldmmb — The Yankee Fan (@YankeeLiveTweet) May 2, 2018

Yankees absolutely stole this game. Huge win! And we got to see Ken Giles knock himself out so that was fun too. — Andrew (@Andrew_Rotondi) May 2, 2018

