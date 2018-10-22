Video shows Jaguars fan sucker punch Texans fan during game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A video showing a Jacksonville Jaguars fan sucker punching a Houston Texans fan at Sunday’s game in Florida has amassed more than 1 million views since it was posted to Facebook less than 24 hours ago.

Cellphone video shows the altercation but doesn’t give any details as to what led up to the incident.

A Texans fan is knocked to the ground by a Jaguars fan and a woman comes rushing up to attack the Jaguars fan immediately after the sucker punch.

Watch the video below:

***WARNING: Graphic Language

Security helps the man back to his feet toward the end of the video and he appears dazed.

The woman who tried to attack the Jaguars fan can be seen in handcuffs at the end of the video.

Neither team has released a statement regarding the incident.



