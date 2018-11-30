Viral letter from 9-year-old girl has Stephen Curry making changes to his shoe line

NAPA, Calif. - A letter written by 9-year-old Riley Morrison of Napa, California, has gone viral after being posted to Twitter Thursday morning.

Riley is a big fan of the Warriors' Stephen Curry and wanted to buy a pair of the NBA star’s Curry 5’s.

The shoes, which are part of Curry’s Under Armour shoe line, are currently only available online for men and boys.

Riley wrote Curry directly and expressed her disappointment at not being able to find the Curry 5’s in the girls sections of the website.

She said she was looking for a new pair of kicks before starting her basketball season and even acknowledged Curry’s support of female athletes.

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” Riley wrote.

She finished off her letter by asking Curry to work with Under Armour to change the boys-only options because “girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”

Curry got the message because he wrote back and told Riley he and Under Armour “are correcting this NOW!”

His letter didn’t end there -- he’s also sending Riley a pair of Curry 5’s and the newest edition, the Curry 6.

What’s more? Curry told Riley not to make plans on March 8, International Women’s Day, because she’s been invited to a Warriors home game in Oakland for something special.

“That’s the beauty of Steph,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Thursday’s game at Toronto. “He understands his power. He understands the impact he can make on people’s lives. And I’m just incredibly proud of him,” The Associated Press reported.

Seems this story is “to be continued…”

