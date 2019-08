Warren alumnus Taurean Prince returned to the Alamo City on Saturday morning to host a basketball training camp at his high school alma mater. The camp was geared towards getting kids active and allowing them to have fun with the game. This event is part of a busy summer for Prince, who was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Brooklyn Nets in July, and he's excited about the opportunity to play with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.