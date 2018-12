SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Warren Warriors continued their run as one of the San Antonio area's top high school basketball teams, topping the John Jay Mustangs 63-50 in District 28-6A play at Paul Taylor Field House.

Warren relied on a big night from several players. Isaac Gamboa led the way with 21 points, one of four Warriors to score in double figures. ​Warren (13-2, 3-0) will face Taft, Saturday. Jay (9-7, 1-2) takes on Stevens.

