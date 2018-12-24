WATCH: Epic Hail Mary play earns Houston team state football title

GALENA PARK, Texas - A Houston-area high school came back in an epic way on Saturday to win the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium.

North Shore High School's Dematrius Davis threw a last-minute, 45-yard Hail Mary pass to A.J. Carter to defeat the Dallas-area Duncanville High School, 41-36.

The big play was caught on camera by KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC 2.

Davis, overcome with emotion, told KPRC that the win was something he'd been dreaming about since he was 6 years old. He said the big play came after his coaches and teammates rallied around him.

"All of my teammates, my coaches, were pumping me up, telling me, "Get up. Get up. We're feeling to go score," Davis told KPRC after the big win. "I'm, like, 'OK, let's do this thing.'"

The big play was witnessed by more than 42,000 people in the stands at AT&T Stadium.

Davis described the atmosphere as loud, adding that his teammates could barely hear him despite his yells.

Carter said he was confident that referees conducting the instant replay review would rule that he had, in fact, caught the pass. He said it was a play that they had practiced often.

