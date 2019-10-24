Watch: H-E-B, Spurs debut commercials during season opener

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs fans' favorite slapstick H-E-B commercials are back.

H-E-B released two of six of the anticipated commercials during the Spurs' 2019-20 regular season kickoff — and win — Wednesday.

In one 30-second clip, Coyote acts as a guest chef on the "Cooking with the Spurs" podcast. As expected, it was a mess.

"Does anyone else smell burnt fur?" Patty Mills aks as DeMar DeRozan suggests H-E-B's Meal Simple options.

Another commercial places Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Bryn Forbes on a pirate ship as Gay dreams up a perfect H-E-B seafood commercial.

"Are you out of your mind?" Adridge asks after they imagine the commercial. "Probably," Gay replies.

Spurs icons Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Bruce Bowen, Sean Elliott, George Gervin and David Robinson will join the commercials as they're played out in the coming weeks.

Goat yoga, cowboy costumes, cheesy art and of course, eating, will be mixed in with the comedy, according to a news release.

Cory Basso, H-E-B vice president of marketing and advertising, said this year marks the 15th anniversary of the grocery giant and the Spurs teaming up.

"Every year, the players love making them and the fans love seeing them," he said in the release.

San Antonio beat New York 120-111 to open the regular season.

