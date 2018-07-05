Women take center stage in championship wrestling event in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Professional wrestling is headed to the San Antonio area with two world championship matches that will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and our streaming channels.

The River City Wrestling Spectacular will be held Friday at Turner Club in Kirby.

The event features the NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match and a Lucha Libre Triple Threat match.

The highlight of the night is expected to be a women’s championship match between Paige Turner and Teana “Rebel” Brooks.

The other women’s match features Taeler Hendrix and Barbi Hayden.

Click here for more information and tickets.

The event can been seen on KSAT.com and will be available via our channels on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV starting at 8 p.m.

I hope @RealNickAldis is having a HAPPY 4th of July in 🇺🇸! Because on Friday the 6th he will not be happy at all when I beat him for the @nwa HW Title at @rcwforever in San Antonio TX! pic.twitter.com/y2Z1ZYe3Zh — Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) July 4, 2018

