Mexico eliminated from World Cup after loss to Brazil

MOSCOW - Mexico is out of the 2018 World Cup after a 2-0 loss to Brazil on Monday in the Round of 16.

Brazilian star Neymar opened the scoring in the 51st minute and provided the last pass for Firmino's clincher in the 88th.

Firmino tapped in from close range minutes after coming on as a replacement for Coutinho.

For the opener, Neymar slid toward goal and tapped in Willian's low cross from the left.

Mexico crashes out in the second round after two thrilling wins to open the tournament.

Mexico beat Germany and South Korea, but were unable to defeat Sweden in their third match and were drawn against Brazil.

Mexico has advanced to the second round for seven straight World Cups, but failed to advance to the quarterfinals since 1986.

