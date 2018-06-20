World Cup fans chugging all the beer in Moscow

Fans of Mexico cheer during the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at FIFA Fans Fest Moscow on June 14, 2018.

Russia - Russia may have a big problem brewing.

Fans there for the World Cup are drinking Moscow dry.

According to ESPN, bars and restaurants in the Russian capital say they are running low and are having to wait longer for fresh supplies.

Over the past several years, beer sales had fallen in Russia, and brewers were not expecting such a big rush this year.

While businesses may be seeing supplies run dry, some beer makers like Heineken have said they did not yet see any challenges supplying its beer.

Russia is expecting up to a million fans in Moscow for the World Cup.

