Young core has Canyon softball one win from return to State

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Last season, the Canyon softball team came up two runs short of bringing a state championship back to New Braunfels. The Cougarettes led Humble Atascocita in the title game, 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth before surrendering three late runs in a 5-3 loss.

This year, Canyon has a chance to return to the UIL State Tournament -- with a markedly different team.

Ten seniors graduated from last year's Cougarettes roster, leaving a relatively small senior class to help lead a young core back to the playoffs. They've done just that, finishing the regular season with a 27-5 overall record and a District 26-6A title.

"Our chemistry was rough at first because we didn't really know each other," said senior shortstop Sydney Belvin. "It was such a young team and we didn't really blend that well, but as the year went on, we ended up blending very well."

"We don't have as much pressure as we did last year," explained junior first baseman and pitcher Hunter Vestal. "Last year, the team had been to the fifth round three years in a row. This year it's been a new team seeing how far we can get."

This year's playoff run has been just as impressive. The Cougarettes have only dropped one of their seven playoff games, outscoring opponents by a combined 51 runs over that span, and now sit a win away from a second straight state tournament berth.

"It's a different atmosphere so far, but it's been good," said head coach Kevin Randle. "We've got three seniors on the team and four players that actually have playoff experience from last year's run. The rest of them are pretty new, and they're all learning on the fly as we go. That infusion of youth has been nice because they don't know what they should be doing or feeling at this time of the year. It's helped keep the team loose and relaxed."

This year's opportunity comes down to a single elimination game against Austin High School on Friday night, but the pressure of a winner-take-all situation is nothing new to these Cougarettes.

"Last year, we played one-game playoffs throughout the whole postseason," said Belvin. "We had to play every game like it was your last game because you didn't know if it was your last. It's all or nothing. If we win, we win and go to state, but if we lose, that's the end of our season."

"It's not any less stressful than other times," said Randle. "I keep telling them that there's no guarantees about anything in the future. This is their chance, their opportunity to come up big in a big situation."

Canyon takes on Austin at Buda Hays this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

