Sports

'Young Guns' fight night preview

Main event features Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Cesar Garcia Torrijos

FLORESVILLE, Texas - Rick Morones Jr's TMB & PRB Entertainment will be holding "Young-Guns" fight night on Saturday at the Floresville Event Center. 

The evening will be featuring many local boxers including, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, as part of the main event. 

More Headlines

Rodriguez (9-0, 5 KOs) will face Cesar Garcia Torrijos (11-0, 4 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round light flyweight bout.

Tickets for this fight start at $30 and can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 and 210-322-9974. 

The fight will be livestreamed on KSAT.com. 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.