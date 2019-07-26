'Young Guns' fight night preview

FLORESVILLE, Texas - Rick Morones Jr's TMB & PRB Entertainment will be holding "Young-Guns" fight night on Saturday at the Floresville Event Center.

The evening will be featuring many local boxers including, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, as part of the main event.

Rodriguez (9-0, 5 KOs) will face Cesar Garcia Torrijos (11-0, 4 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round light flyweight bout.

Tickets for this fight start at $30 and can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 and 210-322-9974.

The fight will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.