Job Description:

This position is responsible for all aspects of the accounts payable management at Graham Media Group. This centralized group will handle payable management and processing for multiple properties to include, but not limited to, seven TV stations, Social News Desk and Graham Media Group corporate offices. In addition to managing the payable processes, the position will include cost analysis to look for opportunities for expense efficiencies. This is a position that reports to the Graham Media Group VP/CFO.

Vacancy type:

Full-time

Location:

Jacksonville, Florida

Job responsibilities:

Create and maintain vendor files

Process invoices

Tasks to include assembling, reviewing and verifying, coding and submitting for approval and processing for payment. Problem solve any discrepancies or issues for resolution

Process purchase card charges

Tasks to include ensuring all charges are signed off, coded correctly, receipts uploaded and approved by managers

Review incoming department emails and carry out appropriate follow-through

Communication with business managers and department heads on payable discrepancies

Post transactions to general ledger

Assist station with month-end close accruals

Assist with budget process

Conduct expense analysis to ensure cost effectiveness and opportunities for group expense savings

Identify invoice discrepancies against contracted pricing and resolve vendor issues

Assist with producing support documents for audits

Maintain accurate historical records

Special projects as assigned

Manage standard operating procedures, system integrations and identify process improvements as it relates to payables

Assist with Credit Card Processing (as needed)

Providing backup support for Graham Media Group business functions (as needed)

Experience:

3+ years of accounts payable experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word skills

Ability to work independently, with little supervision, to accomplish daily responsibilities and departmental goals

Requirements:

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, Great Plains and/or Oracle

Analysis and problem-solving skills

Industry experience a plus

Ability to meet assigned deadlines

Attention to detail and accuracy

Organizing and prioritizing

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to act and operate independently with minimal direction from manager to accomplish directives

Accounting or business degree preferred, or equivalent experience

To apply:

Email resume and salary requirements to:

Kim Parker - kparker@grahammedia.com

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.