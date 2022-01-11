Video Content Creator (Trainee)

Our video production team is growing and we’re looking for an engaging content creator to join us in a Trainee role, supporting our stations’ digital properties and YouTube channels.

What you will do

Manage and grow YouTube channels for six stations and Graham franchises.

Focus on driving audience and revenue growth through YouTube best practices.

Produce and edit compelling videos for YouTube, digital properties, OTT and social media.

Assist in production of Something Good and Solutionaries programs.

Requirements

Experience in video editing/content creation.

Proficient in Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects or similar platforms.

Journalistic background is a plus.

Strong communication skills, both oral and written.

Strong organizational skills.

Ability to work well with newsrooms, news managers and reporters.

The company

Graham Media Group is the parent company of KPRC/Click2Houston.com, WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com, KSAT/KSAT.com, WJXT/News4Jax.com, WKMG/ClickOrlando.com, WSLS/WSLS.com and WCWJ/YourJax.com.

Graham Media Group’s digital team supports these market-leading news properties with compelling content and best-in-class technology, along with ideas to build sustainable and future forward news products.

To apply, please submit your cover letter, resume and links to video samples to: mkatona@grahamdigital.com for consideration.

As a condition of employment, you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Ad

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.