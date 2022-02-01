Summary overview

Under the general direction of the Chief Human Resources Officer, the Corporate HR Specialist performs a wide variety of administrative, system/analytical and project management duties for the Human Resources Department. Works closely with CHRO, Sr. Director of DEI, Graham Holdings Co HR department and station HR Admins and Business Managers, ensuring smooth execution for HR operations, as well as DEI employee and external outreach programs. Helps to cultivate a culture of excellence and a collaborative work environment.

Responsibilities

Human Resources : Ensure current version of GMG policies and procedures, employment templates and benefit and training materials are posted on GHConnect (internal HR portal). Provide set-up support with vendors and training to HR administrators as needed. Serves as resource for general questions and ad hoc analyses. Handles basic employee relations issues.

HRIS/Systems Administration : Serve as corporate HRIS resource and support; ensure system integrity; work JIRA tickets as appropriate. Test system changes for implementation rollout. Maintain job profiles. Input employment changes and conduct on-boarding/orientation of new hires, ensuring onboarding tasks are completed in a timely manner. Responsible for records retention, personnel file maintenance, reports creation. Complete employment verifications. Serve as system administrator for DEI systems (e.g., Strategy Lighthouse, Blue Ocean Brain, and DEI Calendar). Support system training of HR Admins and internal business partners as needed. Troubleshoot issues.

Recruitment : Support corporate branding strategies with attention to corporate DEI strategic priorities. Assist in managing candidate marketing strategies and tasks for recruitment sourcing efforts in collaboration with HR Team and Hiring Managers as needed. Create and track open positions aging and sourcing report, and update sourcing list. Provide support for interviewing/sourcing and hiring, including, but not limited to: Maintain current job descriptions. Create job requisition and postings. Post openings on website and thru B1S; post on job boards as applicable, ensuring diversity in sourcing. Maintain vendor relationships with LinkedIn, iHire, BCL, EBF Monday, etc,.to ensure outreach process works; manage invoices. Schedule and manage outreach - job fairs/career days, etc. Administer Handshake. Schedule interviews as appropriate. Handle B1S administration, upload applicant logs/resumes, ensure FCC compliance - provide review of EEO/FCC reports on website; troubleshoot issues. Internship Program Administration – ensure candidate requirements, serve as a HR corporate point person for partnerships (e.g. Emma Bowen program and NAB Technical Apprenticeship Program), others. Maintain current employment templates; create GMG Corp offer letters with applicable verbiage, benefits and incentive plans, as appropriate, and monitor through payroll. Conduct pre-employment background checks and drug testing and monitor. Corporate liaison with Asurint, troubleshoot issues. Onboarding/orientation of new hires – set up employee record/file, collect I-9 data, ensure various IT/building access, walk thru policies/procedures, programs, systems, (i.e., GHConnect, Workday), assign/monitor training; ensure acknowledgments are complete/tracked.

Benefit Administration : Assist employees with navigating benefit programs; serve as in-house resource for benefits questions and liaison to additional resources, such as GHConnect, askBenefits, GH Retirement Center, HealthAdvocate, EAP, Vanguard, The Hartford, Liberty Mutual, PayFlex and other vendors: GMG Corp point person for employee health and welfare / insurance programs, HCSA /DCSA, retirement / pension programs, 401K program. Create and/or provide communication and benefit presentation materials for open enrollment; ensure enrollment is completed within 30 days of hire/life event; schedules and develops corporate meetings for annual open enrollment. Lead for all stations. Runs reports and verifies data; troubleshoots issues. Manage FMLA or other leave programs for Corp employees and resource to other stations (salary continuation, LTD, jury, bereavement, parental). Administer Workman’s Comp/OSHA; administer tuition reimbursement program. Analysis and tracking, report creation/distribution, monitor scheduled compensation review programs to ensure completion. Conduct salary analysis as needed.

Performance management : Work with leaders to ensure annual performance reviews are conducted in a timely manner. Respond to employees’ inquiries on process.

Training : Assign and monitor completion of compliance training programs, as well as elective training and development programs; Cornerstone resource/administrator, run reports for compliance and address issues. LinkedIn Learning, Blue Ocean Brain, other resource/administrator. Provide specific HR and payroll training for HR Team and users as needed.

Terminations : Ensure documentation is in order, prepare and deliver, as needed, corporate separation package/release and exit material; conduct corporate employee exit interviews.

DEI : Provide general programmatic assistance, including DEI awareness and ERG program sessions support. DEI Scorecard support, including data analytics and reporting specific to business practices that support Corporate DEI Strategy. Assist with corporate responsibility events, such as arranging for community service days and recognition events. Maintain internal communication/Intranet (DEI) content updates.

Project Management : Coordinate/lead special projects as designated, and implement program initiatives as necessary. Program initiatives may include, but are not limited to: Managing company and individual award nominations and materials and events. Conducting audits, salary analysis and surveys; vendor research and pilots. Creating and administering surveys, including employee engagement surveys (monitoring and tracking completion), via Microsoft Forms and Survey Monkey. Administering emergency disaster fund programs and GMG Service Anniversary awards program.

General (Corporate Office) Administration : Completes a broad variety of administrative tasks expeditiously. Responsible for proactively managing/coordinating corporate schedule/calendars of events and activities, contacts, and meetings (internal and external), as appropriate. Support event management, including virtual events, as needed. Provides administrative support to the team, including renewing corporate memberships and subscriptions, managing distribution lists, coordinating travel arrangements, and consolidating and submitting expenses as needed.



Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree preferred.

5+ years of experience in Human Resources, focused on benefits and/or recruitment. DEI program experience a plus. PHR or SHRM-CP a plus.

Advanced technical skills and expert knowledge of all MS Office programs, including Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel including pivot tables; Workday or other HRMS and Teams a must.

Skill in managing virtual meeting platforms (e.g., Zoom, WebEx, Teams) a plus.

Excellent communication skills (written and oral); strong organizational and analytical skills.

Sound judgment, attention to detail, strong organizational skills, thorough follow-up skills and absolute discretion required.

Customer-focused attitude with high level of professionalism; forward looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions.

Confident self-starter who can work independently in a fast-paced environment, is comfortable with ambiguity and very adaptable.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Ad

GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.