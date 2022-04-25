Graham Media Group is searching for an Ad Operations Trainee, an entry-level trainee role whose primary responsibility will be to order digital ad campaigns on various digital ad platforms and monitor and report on the campaign’s goals. This role will report to the Ad Platform and Campaign Manager and help build and streamline processes in the exciting digital advertising space.

This trainee position will learn multiple ad server platforms, be on the frontlines of first-party data and support the outcome-based, premium, and white-glove advertising campaigns sold by Graham Media Group. Our job opening could be your career opportunity!

This is a full-time role, benefits eligible, and the duration of this trainee program is up to one year. There is no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment from either party, however, the intent is you will excel and love the company and we will feel the same about you – and place you in a regular position within GMG following the program.

Location: Detroit, MI

What you will do: Receive ad orders and goals and enter them into the appropriate ad serving system and ensure they will run correctly Troubleshoot, monitor, and improve ad campaigns to provide the best outcomes for advertisers Provide feedback on processes and how to get more for advertiser campaigns

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent interest in media, media sales, and/or sales; a desire to learn how to support a growing and dynamic digital sales product catalog – we will train you!

Skills: Strong communication required -- must be able to discuss campaigns and reports to stakeholders Basic understanding of ad networks and digital ad delivery preferred

Attitude: You are ambitious -- looking for a place in a growing and exciting digital ad field; you are customer service-oriented -- you will do what it takes for an advertiser to have success; you can identify when something isn’t working or when a client is dissatisfied and attempt to fix it; most of all, you care about digital sales and local media.

Compensation and benefits: Competitive salary based on experience and a comprehensive benefits package.

To apply, please send resume via email to: careers@grahammedia.com

Please reference “Ad Ops Trainee” in the subject line.

No phone calls please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.