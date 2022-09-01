Manager, Client Experience

Description

The Client Experience team supports our sales team both pre- and post-sale with the goal of improving the client relationship and experience. The Manager of Client Experience manages a team of Solutions Strategists (SS) and Client Experience Strategists (CES). Pre-sale, the SSs strategize on digital campaigns and help with proposals. Post-sale, the CES acts as the main point of contact liaising between the client and the ops team.

The Manager of Client Experience will oversee all client support, maintaining client satisfaction and striving for performance results. This role requires great people skills, customer service, project planning and data analysis. They will keep track of team KPIs and goals and communicate team progress to the Director of Operations.

Responsibilities

Manage team of Solutions Strategists and Client Experience Strategists

Establish and own workflow

Collaborate on best practices to enhance client deliverables including reporting structure/cadence, client onboarding, project management, etc.

Build a strong team and foster growth by establishing best practices for campaign strategy and optimization.

Identify effectiveness and impact of current team with tracking and analysis and optimize accordingly.

Present ideas and final deliverables to internal and external teams and communicate with senior leaders about programs, strategies and deliverables as needed.

Experience

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in a related field such as Marketing, Advertising, Psychology, etc., or related work experience

5+ years of account management, preferably in media space

Strong project management skills

Strong presentation skills

Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines

Planning, scheduling, and organizing individual work priorities

Think critically, be proactive and be a self-starter

Team player with a focused attention to detail and strong interpersonal communication skills

Be fluid in all job functions and can pivot as needed.

Compensation and Benefits

Competitive salary based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Ad

Team: Client Experience | Reports to: Director of Operations

Location: Remote (preference in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply, please send resume to: cdaniel@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.