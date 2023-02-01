Graham Media Group is searching for a Salesforce Business Analyst who will maintain, develop, optimize, and guide the future vision of how our teams sell and understand business intelligence. As a Salesforce Business Analyst, you will play a critical role in the implementation, customization, and maintenance of our Salesforce platform. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze business requirements, design and implement solutions, and support the ongoing needs of the business.

What you will do

Gather and document business requirements.

Design and implement Salesforce solutions to meet business needs.

Configure and customize Salesforce to improve efficiency and automate processes.

Provide support and training to users.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues.

Manage and prioritize project tasks to meet deadlines.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure data accuracy and integrity.

Document and communicate processes and requirements for business opportunities and sales.

Stay current on Salesforce best practices and technologies.

Utilize Business Intelligence tools, including Domo, to drive insights and inform decision-making.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in a related field or relevant experience demonstrating expertise in sales workflows and business management.

Advanced knowledge of Salesforce administration, configuration, and customization.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Demonstrated ability to create timelines and deliver products on time.

Understand feedback and technically translate it to the best delivery outcome.

Ability to work independently or as a part of a team.

Salesforce Administration Certification is required.

Salesforce Business Analyst certification is a plus.

Skills

Experience with Business Intelligence tools. Domo experience is a plus.

Strong communication required -- must be able to discuss business needs at a high level.

Logical thinking -- understand the steps it takes to launch a successful project.

Working knowledge of project management systems and support teams.

Attitude

You are ambitious -- looking for a Salesforce role but looking to guide an organization through a digital transformation.

You’re excited to support a growing and dynamic digital sales product catalog.

You strive to utilize the next great technology and can identify opportunities for current business problems.

You’re an owner – you stand behind your Salesforce applications and how they are used in the organization and can take feedback and incorporate it into your work.

Compensation and Benefits

Location: Detroit, MI

Competitive salary based on experience and comprehensive benefits package.

To apply, please send resume via email to: careers@grahammedia.com.

Please reference Salesforce Business Analyst in the subject line.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.