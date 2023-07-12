Sales Account Executive - Social News Desk

Social News Desk (SND) is seeking a Sales Account Executive to play a critical role in driving the growth our Social Media Management platform. The ideal candidate has a hunter mentality, and the ability to prospect and close complex new business deals with organizations that have sophisticated social media needs. More importantly, we are looking for a high-performer with a proven track record meeting or exceeding quota. And while hitting the numbers is essential, we are also looking for a leader who is smart, humble, driven, and a team player.

Responsibilities

Work with company management on strategies to sell into new verticals

Manage the entire sales cycle from finding a client to securing a deal

Remain in regular contact with your clients during the sales process to understand and meet their needs

Manage sales activities to exceed assigned revenue objectives

Create, nurture, and develop leads to build a pipeline of qualified prospects

Provide a strategic plan to penetrate key opportunities

Clearly position SND as the solution of choice

Identify prospective clients at conferences and tradeshows

Deliver world-class online presentations to decision makers in organizations

Provide accurate and timely sales forecasts to management

Track all sales activity and forecasting in sales pipeline system

Collaborate with the marketing and product teams to help refine messaging and further develop SND’s solution

Stay current on company offerings and industry trends