Sales Account Executive - Social News Desk

Social News Desk (SND) is seeking a Sales Account Executive to play a critical role in driving the growth our Social Media Management platform. The ideal candidate has a hunter mentality, and the ability to prospect and close complex new business deals with organizations that have sophisticated social media needs. More importantly, we are looking for a high-performer with a proven track record meeting or exceeding quota. And while hitting the numbers is essential, we are also looking for a leader who is smart, humble, driven, and a team player.
Responsibilities
- Work with company management on strategies to sell into new verticals
- Manage the entire sales cycle from finding a client to securing a deal
- Remain in regular contact with your clients during the sales process to understand and meet their needs
- Manage sales activities to exceed assigned revenue objectives
- Create, nurture, and develop leads to build a pipeline of qualified prospects
- Provide a strategic plan to penetrate key opportunities
- Clearly position SND as the solution of choice
- Identify prospective clients at conferences and tradeshows
- Deliver world-class online presentations to decision makers in organizations
- Provide accurate and timely sales forecasts to management
- Track all sales activity and forecasting in sales pipeline system
- Collaborate with the marketing and product teams to help refine messaging and further develop SND’s solution
- Stay current on company offerings and industry trends
- Build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with external contacts and internal departments to create a better client experience
Qualifications
- 2+ years of B2B SaaS full-cycle sales experience generating pipeline through prospecting outbound calls and closing inbound leads
- Previous experience selling into new verticals
- Ability to successfully work remotely
- Flexibility and willingness to travel to industry events or key prospects
- A proven track record of consistent over quota achievement
- Organizational and effective time management skills
- A consultative, relationship-driven sales philosophy and an innate desire to help clients
- Strong negotiation and closing skills
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Smart and systematic follow-up skills
Location: REMOTE, must be in one of our current states: MI, TX, FL, OH, GA, KS, MA, IL
To apply please send resume via email to: aking@socialnewsdesk.com
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. Social News Desk is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Social News Desk will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.