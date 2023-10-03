Graham Media Group is searching for its next Broadcast Campaign Specialist who will be responsible for monitoring broadcast campaigns across multiple TV stations. The key function of this role is to troubleshoot scheduling problems and traffic issues, monitor order entry, makegoods, program changes, traffic log placements, and check spot times for Prime, Sports and Special Programming to ensure all are aligned within our client’s guidelines.

The ideal candidate has an advanced knowledge of broadcast sales and traffic, and can strategically monitor and fill the traffic logs to maximize revenue, thus helping the sales team in reaching annual budgets for TV, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multimedia advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our teams.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Monitor and notify sales team of network and/or station program changes

Monitor and notify sales teams of late runs and/or broadcast issues

Strategically monitor traffic logs to fill holes and maximize on revenue

Monitor order entry, makegoods, program changes, check spot times and program placement (especially Prime, Sports and Special Programming) to ensure all are aligned within our client’s guidelines

Communicate with advertisers for video and traffic instructions, video creative assets and approvals, upload to traffic video platform as needed

Check Ad IDs on Prime, Sports, Special Programming TV spots

Make sure traffic instructions on UD list are active and in flight

Provide avail info for sales team as needed

Troubleshoot order discreps, scheduling problems and traffic issues

Establish and maintain high retention rates and a high level of customer satisfaction by exceeding customer expectations and proactively anticipating their shifting needs

Serve as backup coverage for Sales Support Coordinators as needed

General requirements include the following:

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational, multi-tasking and time management skills a must!

A team player who can work with others toward common goals

Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings and impressions

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

Previous experience with Wide Orbit applications highly preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel/spreadsheets and PowerPoint or presentation tools. Comfortable learning new software and processes as needed

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in media sales preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Compensation and Benefits

This is a fulltime, non-exempt position. We offer competitive hourly rate, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Location: Remote (strong preference in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply please send resume via email to:

TK Nguyen – Manager, Broadcast Sales Support

tnguyen@grahammedia.com

No Phone Calls Please

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/ education verifications and reference checks.