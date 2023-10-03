Graham Media Group is searching for its next Sales Support Coordinator who will be responsible for assisting the sales team with the processing and fulfillment of sales orders, strategically process makegoods, troubleshoot scheduling problems and traffic issues, solve billing discrepancies, provide monthly reports and correspondence with clients. The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and the sales team in reaching annual budgets for TV, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multimedia advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our teams.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Work closely with Account Executives to coordinate advertising campaigns
- Input all broadcast orders and revisions into Wide Orbit
- Coordinate broadcast station/client sponsorships and contests
- Assist with clipping video live segments for client’s proof of performance report
- Regularly monitor campaign performance to ensure clients’ goals are being met
- Pull TV post reports to ensure campaign delivery is on track
- Troubleshoot order/billing discreps or scheduling problems
- Work makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into order management systems
- Monitor network and station schedules for program changes
- Provide reports for account executives and clients
- Establish and maintain high retention rates and a high level of customer satisfaction by exceeding customer expectations and proactively anticipating their shifting needs
- Serve as backup coverage for the National Sales Assistants for national and political campaigns as needed
General requirements include the following:
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Strong organizational, multi-tasking and time management skills a must!
- A team player who can work with others toward common goals
- Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities
- Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously
- Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner
- Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings and impressions
- Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred
- Previous experience with Wide Orbit applications highly preferred
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel/spreadsheets and PowerPoint or presentation tools. Comfortable learning new software and processes as needed
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred
- 1-2 years of related work experience in media sales preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience
Compensation and Benefits
This is a fulltime, non-exempt position. We offer competitive hourly rate, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.
Location: Remote (strong preference in one of GMG’s markets)
To apply please send resume via email to:
TK Nguyen – Manager, Broadcast Sales Support
No Phone Calls Please
Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/ education verifications and reference checks.