Graham Media Group is searching for its next Sales Support Coordinator who will be responsible for assisting the sales team with the processing and fulfillment of sales orders, strategically process makegoods, troubleshoot scheduling problems and traffic issues, solve billing discrepancies, provide monthly reports and correspondence with clients. The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and the sales team in reaching annual budgets for TV, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multimedia advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our teams.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Work closely with Account Executives to coordinate advertising campaigns

Input all broadcast orders and revisions into Wide Orbit

Coordinate broadcast station/client sponsorships and contests

Assist with clipping video live segments for client’s proof of performance report

Regularly monitor campaign performance to ensure clients’ goals are being met

Pull TV post reports to ensure campaign delivery is on track

Troubleshoot order/billing discreps or scheduling problems

Work makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into order management systems

Monitor network and station schedules for program changes

Provide reports for account executives and clients

Establish and maintain high retention rates and a high level of customer satisfaction by exceeding customer expectations and proactively anticipating their shifting needs

Serve as backup coverage for the National Sales Assistants for national and political campaigns as needed

General requirements include the following:

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational, multi-tasking and time management skills a must!

A team player who can work with others toward common goals

Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings and impressions

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

Previous experience with Wide Orbit applications highly preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel/spreadsheets and PowerPoint or presentation tools. Comfortable learning new software and processes as needed

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in media sales preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Compensation and Benefits

This is a fulltime, non-exempt position. We offer competitive hourly rate, based on experience; comprehensive benefits.

Location: Remote (strong preference in one of GMG’s markets)

To apply please send resume via email to:

TK Nguyen – Manager, Broadcast Sales Support

tnguyen@grahammedia.com

No Phone Calls Please

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/ education verifications and reference checks.