Graham Media Group is seeking an IT Broadcast Architect with a broad background in both digital and traditional broadcast technologies to lead in the support of GMG corporate technology initiatives.

You will work collaboratively with a group of passionate broadcast and IT professionals to describe, design, and manage solutions for today’s broadcast business problems. You’ll be at the forefront of streaming media solutions, targeted advertising, NextGenTV (ATSC 3.0) applications, HTML5 graphics, cloud production and more.

This role blends both technical prowess and business acumen to create sophisticated technical solutions based on outcome-oriented business objectives (SMART goals).

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with business units to uncover workflow or technological limitations.

Document and design solutions to enhance viewers’ experience, regardless of platform.

Work effectively with local station resources and corporate digital and IT departments on cross-platform solutions.

Document and educate station technical staff on modern video distribution, advertising, and workflows.

Stay at the forefront of AI & cloud technologies in regard to their impact on broadcast media.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Able to work in high-pressure environments, supporting critical on-air broadcast systems.

Functional understanding of live news production workflows, media asset management, and professional video format standards.

Knowledge of ATSC 3.0 / NextGenTV application framework.

Solid understanding of the OSI model.

Knowledge of the full TCP/IP stack and underlying protocols.

Functional understanding of application development cycles, methodologies, and management.

Experience with the following technologies is a plus but not required.

Ross Video products

Grass Valley products

Production & Master Control Automation

To apply please e-mail resume to itcareers@grahammedia.com with subject line “IT Broadcast Architect”. No calls will be accepted.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.