Junior Digital Developer

Graham Media Group seeks a dynamic Junior Developer focusing on video delivery and workflows. In this role, you will be a vital part of our digital product development team, contributing to creating and maintaining software applications. We are searching for a candidate who wants to grow with a top-notch development team.

What you will do

Develop and maintain software applications focused on high-end community experiences, particularly with video delivery and engagement.

Write clean, concise, and well-documented code, adhering to our coding standards.

Work collaboratively within a team as well as independently on projects.

Communicate effectively with team members across technical and non-technical domains.

Apply creative problem-solving skills to technical challenges.

Stay updated with and learn new technologies and programming languages relevant to our focus on video technology.

Contribute to all phases of the software development lifecycle.

Document, test, and apply best code practices to maintain rock-solid long-term applications.

Continuously improve personal skill set and knowledge base in the field of video technology.

Requirements

Strong foundation in programming languages and software development demonstrated through education, experience, or boot camps.

Experience with Javascript, Python, or comparable language with an interest in learning the best tool for the job.

Interest or experience in video technology, particularly video delivery and workflows. Video AI and other AI development experience are a plus.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage effectively with both technical and non-technical team members.

Proactive in learning new skills and technologies.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, innovative environment working to super-serve our local communities.

Engagement with local news and information and a clear understanding of the importance of local communities.

Skills

Logical thinking -- understand the steps it takes to launch a successful project.

Coding/problem-solving – You enjoy problems, especially new and interesting ones, and enjoy when your solutions clearly improve the experience of millions of people.

Video delivery and streaming -- Working with video players and various video platforms will be a large part of the job, so this experience is a major plus.

Project Management Software - Working knowledge of project management systems and support teams.

Attitude

You like working with a fast, small, but focused engineering team, creating new products, and encountering new problems daily. You are excited to make your name shaping an industry in disruption and like the idea that your work will directly impact the future of an industry.

You’re an owner -- when you take on a project, you make sure all the details are completed to your standards, and you are excited to share progress with stakeholders and other developers.

Most of all, you care about online news and the future of journalism.

Compensation and Benefits

Location: Detroit, MI

Competitive salary based on experience and comprehensive benefits package, including a pension plan.

To apply, please send a resume via email to careers@grahammedia.com.

Please reference Junior Digital Developer in the subject line.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.

GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law requirements, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.