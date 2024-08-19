Introduction:

Are you a passionate storyteller looking to gain real-world experience in content creation? The Graham Media Group Content Creator Internship Program might be your perfect opportunity!

Overview:

The Graham Media Group Internship Program is a paid internship designed to help students develop and grow into professional content creators. Interns will be involved in real-world scenarios and have opportunities to produce content for all GMG’s stations and corporate teams. Although our content hub is based in Detroit, our reach touches seven stations in six markets around the country, including WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com, KPRC/Click2Houston.com, KSAT/KSAT.com (San Antonio, Texas), WKMG/ClickOrlando.com, WJXT/News4JAX.com (Jacksonville, Florida), and WSLS/WSLS.com (Roanoke, Virginia).

Graham Media Group is evolving with consumer needs. Our interns will learn the most up-to-date practices, including, but not limited to, how to create digital videos and web stories and create audience engagement moments that research tells us people want. Interns will also gain an understanding of what resonates with audiences and how to better track progress across all platforms.

Responsibilities:

We need you to be innovative, ready to work, and curious.

You will focus on becoming a multi-platform storyteller who can engage and delight audiences wherever they consume our content.

Journalism is at the core of what we do, so being dedicated to factual, vetted, sourced story production is foundational. Strong writing skills are required along with some experience in video production and an understanding of social media habits and trends.

Qualifications:

To be eligible, you must:

Be at least 18 years of age.

Be enrolled in an accredited college or university and classified as at least a “sophomore” status.

Be majoring in a related field like broadcasting, journalism, media, or communications.

Be eligible for academic course credits or their equivalent.

Be available to work up to 20 hours per week, possibly including weekends or evenings.

Terms:

The internship is offered in three terms:

Summer - May through mid-August

Fall - September-December

Winter - January-April

Application Process:

Ready to apply? Start here: Internship Application

Send your resume to James Saoud, Web-News Producer at Jsaoud@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law requirements, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.