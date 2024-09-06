Location: Detroit, MI
About Graham Media Group
Graham Media Group (GMG) is a dynamic and forward-thinking media company seeking an exceptional Office Manager/Executive Assistant to join our team. This role is crucial in managing the day-to-day operations of our busy headquarters and supporting our senior leadership.
Position Overview
We are looking for a highly organized, detail-oriented professional to streamline our office operations and provide executive-level support. The ideal candidate will be a proactive problem-solver with excellent communication skills and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage confidential and sensitive information with utmost discretion
- Oversee corporate communications, including website updates and press releases
- Coordinate social media content across multiple platforms
- Create compelling presentations for internal and external stakeholders
- Lead planning and execution of corporate events and training retreats
- Provide high-level administrative support to executive team members
- Manage financial tasks, including purchase orders and expense tracking
- Organize company-wide communications, including all-hands calls
- Coordinate meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements
- Prepare documents and presentations for Board and Committee meetings
- Manage office expenditures and suggest cost-saving measures
Qualifications
- 2-3 years of experience in a professional, fast-paced environment
- Exceptional organizational and time management skills
- Superior written and verbal communication abilities
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- Strong attention to detail and ability to multitask effectively
- Excellent interpersonal skills and a customer-service oriented mindset
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Experience in event planning and project management (preferred)
What We Offer
- Competitive salary commensurate with experience
- Comprehensive benefits package
- Opportunity to work with industry leaders in a dynamic media environment
- Professional growth and development opportunities
How to Apply
Please send your resume to Careers@grahammedia.com with “Office Manager/EA” in the subject line.
No phone calls, please.
Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.