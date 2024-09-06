Location: Detroit, MI

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group (GMG) is a dynamic and forward-thinking media company seeking an exceptional Office Manager/Executive Assistant to join our team. This role is crucial in managing the day-to-day operations of our busy headquarters and supporting our senior leadership.

Position Overview

We are looking for a highly organized, detail-oriented professional to streamline our office operations and provide executive-level support. The ideal candidate will be a proactive problem-solver with excellent communication skills and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Key Responsibilities

Manage confidential and sensitive information with utmost discretion

Oversee corporate communications, including website updates and press releases

Coordinate social media content across multiple platforms

Create compelling presentations for internal and external stakeholders

Lead planning and execution of corporate events and training retreats

Provide high-level administrative support to executive team members

Manage financial tasks, including purchase orders and expense tracking

Organize company-wide communications, including all-hands calls

Coordinate meetings, appointments, and travel arrangements

Prepare documents and presentations for Board and Committee meetings

Manage office expenditures and suggest cost-saving measures

Qualifications

2-3 years of experience in a professional, fast-paced environment

Exceptional organizational and time management skills

Superior written and verbal communication abilities

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Strong attention to detail and ability to multitask effectively

Excellent interpersonal skills and a customer-service oriented mindset

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Experience in event planning and project management (preferred)

What We Offer

Competitive salary commensurate with experience

Comprehensive benefits package

Opportunity to work with industry leaders in a dynamic media environment

Professional growth and development opportunities

How to Apply

Please send your resume to Careers@grahammedia.com with “Office Manager/EA” in the subject line.

No phone calls, please.

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.