Location: Remote - strongly preferred in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

Job Description:

Graham Media Group is searching for its next Sales Support Coordinator who will be responsible for assisting the sales team with the processing and fulfillment of sales orders, strategically process makegoods, troubleshoot scheduling problems and traffic issues, solve billing discrepancies, manage program changes, provide weekly reports and correspondence with clients.

The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and the sales team in reaching annual budgets for TV, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must be able to multi-task and get their task assignments done accurately and efficiently.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Work closely with Account Executives to coordinate advertising campaigns

Input and manage broadcast orders into Wide Orbit – for local, national, paid programming, pay-for-delivery, and political campaigns

Work makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into order management systems

Monitor network and station schedules for program changes

Resolve billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

Regularly monitor campaign performance to ensure clients’ goals are being met

Pull TV post reports to ensure campaign delivery is on track

Provide in-depth reporting tailored to each client’s goals and objectives

Troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

Communicate with advertisers for video and traffic instructions, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed. Encourage upsell opportunities where appropriate

Serve as backup coverage for other national and/or local sales support as needed

Provide reports for clients and management

Establish and maintain high retention rates and a high level of customer satisfaction by exceeding customer expectations and proactively anticipating their shifting needs

Responsible for Political order entry as well as maintaining our FCC files related to Political

General requirements include the following:

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational, multi-tasking and time management skills a must!

A team player who can work with others toward common goals

Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings and impressions

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

Previous experience with Wide Orbit applications highly preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel/spreadsheets and PowerPoint or presentation tools. Comfortable learning new software and processes as needed

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in media sales preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

