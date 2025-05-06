We are seeking a strategic, business-oriented Vice President / General Counsel to serve as the chief legal advisor for our broadcast media company. This executive role will provide legal leadership across all areas of the organization, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations, particularly those governed by the FCC, while managing legal matters related to intellectual property, corporate governance, litigation, employment law, and business transactions such as retransmission consent and affiliate negotiations. The ideal candidate will bring extensive experience within the media industry and a deep understanding of the legal landscape facing broadcasters.

Key Responsibilities

Manage and oversee all litigation, including commercial, regulatory, and employment-related matters.

Oversee compliance with the FCC, including licensing, reporting obligations, political advertising compliance, EEO, children’s programming, and public file maintenance

Monitor and interpret changes in communications regulations, ensuring the company’s policies and operations remain in full compliance.

Manage outside counsel as necessary, balancing legal exposure, cost, and business risk.

Protect and enforce the company’s intellectual property rights, including trademarks, copyrights, and content licensing.

Advise on rights clearance for programming, digital distribution, syndication, and promotional campaigns.

Review news, advertising and promotional content to mitigate legal risk.

Support and negotiate retransmission consent agreements with MVPDs and OTT platforms.

Advise on affiliate relations and distribution contracts to optimize revenue and regulatory compliance.

Advise executive leadership on corporate governance, ethics, and fiduciary responsibilities.

Support mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic business transactions in collaboration with Graham Holdings Company and Graham Media Group senior leadership team.

Serve as a partner to HR and management on employment practices, workplace policies, contracts, internal investigations, terminations, union negotiations, and compliance with labor laws.

Review and streamline processes and workflows within the legal department to ensure timely action and execution in support of business needs.

Qualifications

J.D. from an accredited law school; active bar membership in at least one U.S. jurisdiction (preferably where the company is headquartered).

Minimum of 10 years of legal experience, with a strong preference for candidates who have served in senior legal roles within the media or broadcast industry.

Demonstrated expertise in FCC regulation, media law, litigation management, contract negotiation, and corporate governance.

Experience with union contracts, EEOC, labor laws

Familiarity with digital media platforms, OTT, and the evolving legal framework around new broadcast technologies.

Exceptional communication, negotiation, and leadership skills.

Strong business acumen and the ability to provide practical, solution-oriented legal guidance in a fast-paced environment.

Strategic thinker with the ability to anticipate legal issues and influence policy.

Possess a collaborative leadership style with the ability to mentor teams and work cross-functionally across departments.

Work environment

This is an in-person position located at Graham Media Group Headquarters in Detroit, MI.

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to: careers@grahammedia.com