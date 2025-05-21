Location: Remote – must be in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

The Regional Digital Sales Manager will play a key role in driving the company’s digital sales and training initiatives while working closely with local market executives to achieve established digital revenue goals. The Regional Digital Sales Manager will leverage digital sales expertise and a strong relationship with assigned local stations to aggressively develop and grow digital revenue across all digital platforms. The position will assist GMG Sales Managers and Account Executives with identifying, presenting, and closing strategic, results-oriented digital campaigns and sponsorship opportunities.

Additionally, the Regional Digital Sales Manager will engage with product and training partners to help ensure understanding of digital products, key performance metrics, and growth opportunities across the company. The Regional Digital Sales Manager will report to the SR. Director of Strategic Revenue at the company.

This role must build strong relationships in local markets, with the local management team, support personnel and with third-party partners in a collaborative and effective manner.

With Local Sales Managers and utilizing Salesforce, Domo, etc., gather and deliver regular sales forecasts, to create and exceed local, regional, and group sales goals

Leverage Graham’s digital research, prospecting, and sales tools to help Account Executives uncover new business opportunities

Leverage Graham’s unique digital assets and sponsorship opportunities to help account executives create results oriented local & regional client advertising campaigns

Within assigned markets, increase overall Omne Digital business with an emphasis on multi-product, KPI-based campaigns

Work with local Sales teams to conduct advertiser needs analyses and demonstrate value of GMG’s products and how they can produce results for the advertisers

Communication will include maintaining and elevating our standards of superior customer service, presenting complicated digital advertising information in an easy-to-understand format for our sales teams and their clients

Develop and drive sales plans through Multi-market Regional and Local teams working in tandem with executive leadership in establishing goals, measurement, and strategy

Manage all functions of sales management including the distribution of materials, forecasting, sales campaign development, training and identifying and capitalizing on revenue opportunities to meet and exceed revenue goals

For your assigned stations, establish and monitor key pacing metrics at both the client and account executive level, ensure all performance metrics are achieved; develop and execute plans as needed to meet and exceed goals across all teams

Work with LSM’s in local markets to improve performance of all Account Executives and Sales Managers to expected market penetration levels and revenue objectives monthly, quarterly, and annually.

Lead annual and ongoing account planning and management in regional markets with the goal of maximizing all digital opportunities in the marketplace

Study the competitive environment and build knowledge of competitive challenges in assigned markets

In a team environment and with assistance from partners, develop and implement product and process training curriculum

Reacts to change productively and handles other essential tasks as assigned all while working in a fast-paced environment

Troubleshoot campaign issues with internal and external teams and document outcomes and best practices to better handle in the future

Travel to station sites for meetings. This position requires extensive travel (over 50% of the time).

Job Requirements

3+ years of direct advertising sales experience in digital and multimedia advertising sales, business development or other areas of media sales.

Expert knowledge in all areas of digital marketing solutions (SEO, SEM, Mobile, Display, Platforms, Branded Content, Social, OTT, etc.)

Proficient in Salesforce.com, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Marketing Platform, Google Ad Manager, Facebook Ads and online screen sharing tools

Strong sales leadership and people management ability, with a solid understanding of sales disciplines (strength in prospecting, generating proposals and closing the sale), strategic sales, consultative selling as well as strong presentation skills.

Market-level and regional knowledge of agencies, clients, and competitive offerings

Excellent collaboration skills, organizational agility and capacity to work across all levels of the company including senior leadership.

Executive presence, proven sales and management success in the ad industry with strong organizational navigation agility are critical.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to:

Bob Allen, Sr Director of Strategic Revenue

rallen@grahammedia.com

No Phone Calls Please

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.