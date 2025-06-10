Location: Remote – must be in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

Requires travel up to 75% of the time

Position Overview:

Graham Media Group is seeking a dynamic and experienced Director of Storytelling to elevate the quality and impact of storytelling across our newsrooms. This role is dedicated to helping journalists grow their skills in crafting compelling, audience-focused content across platforms. The ideal candidate is passionate about journalism, understands the evolving needs of modern audiences, and is an effective communicator who can deliver honest, constructive feedback in a way that motivates and inspires.

Key Responsibilities:

Coach Journalists One-on-One: Provide individualized feedback to reporters, producers, MMJs, and anchors to enhance their storytelling techniques across digital and broadcast platforms.

Lead Training Sessions: Design and deliver engaging workshops, small-group sessions, and hands-on coaching that focus on narrative structure, writing, visual storytelling, live reporting, and audience engagement.

Collaborate with News Leadership: Work closely with news directors and managers to identify development needs and create customized coaching plans for individuals and teams.

Offer Real-Time Feedback: Attend editorial meetings, watch newscasts, and review scripts and digital content to offer immediate, actionable feedback.

Track Progress & Impact: Help set measurable goals for journalists and track their development over time through regular check-ins and performance assessments.

Champion Innovation: Encourage experimentation with new storytelling formats, tools, and techniques, staying current with industry trends and best practices.

Foster a Growth-Minded Culture: Create a supportive learning environment that embraces honest, respectful feedback and continuous improvement.

Qualifications:

A minimum of 7 years of newsroom experience, ideally in reporting, producing, or content creation; degree in communications, journalism, or comparable field strongly preferred

Proven strength in storytelling across digital and broadcast platforms

Experience coaching or mentoring journalists is highly preferred

Excellent communication, listening, and interpersonal skills

Ability to deliver feedback that is both supportive and direct, aimed at building confidence and improving performance

Strong understanding of journalistic ethics, editorial judgment, and newsroom dynamics

Adaptability to different newsroom cultures and learning styles

Self-starter with strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple coaching relationships

Preferred Skills:

Background in newsroom training, education, or talent development

Experience with data-driven storytelling or audience analytics

Familiarity with editing software and digital content platforms

Bilingual or multilingual a plus

Why Join Us?

At Graham Media Group, we’re committed to telling stories that matter—and helping our teams grow into the best storytellers they can be. As our Storytelling Coach, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of local journalism and inspiring excellence across all levels of experience.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to:

Sean McLaughlin, Vice President of News smclaughlin@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.