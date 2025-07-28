Location: Remote (Available to residents of TX, FL, MI only)

Employment Type: Full-Time

About the Role

Graham Media Group is seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Accounts Payable Specialist to join our centralized team. This role is responsible for managing accounts payable processes for multiple properties, including seven TV stations, Social News Desk, and corporate offices. Reporting directly to the VP/CFO, the ideal candidate will ensure timely and accurate payables processing while identifying opportunities for cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Key Responsibilities

Vendor Management: Create and maintain vendor files, including foreign vendors.

Invoice Processing: Assemble, review, verify, code, and submit invoices for approval. Resolve discrepancies and issues promptly.

Purchase Card Management: Ensure charges are properly approved, coded, and supported by receipts.

Credit Card Assistance: Support credit card processing and reconciliation.

Communication: Address payables discrepancies with Finance Directors and Department Heads.

General Ledger Transactions: Post transactions and assist with month-end close accruals.

Expense Analysis: Analyze expenses to identify cost-saving opportunities across the group.

Audit Support: Prepare supporting documentation for audits and maintain accurate historical records.

Process Improvements: Review and enhance standard operating procedures, integrations, and workflows for greater efficiency.

Special Projects: Contribute to key initiatives as assigned by leadership.

Year-End Procedures: Prepare and issue 1099s.

Back up Accounts Receivable functions as needed.

What You Bring

Experience:

5+ years in accounts payable or a similar role.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Outlook, and Word.

Familiarity with Oracle is highly desirable.

Key Traits:

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Exceptional organizational and problem-solving abilities.

High attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.

Capacity to work independently with minimal supervision.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Business, or equivalent experience.

Experience in media or related industries is a plus.

Why Join Us?

At Graham Media Group, you’ll play a vital role in supporting the financial operations of an industry-leading media organization. We offer an engaging work environment where your contributions directly impact the success of our teams and properties.

How to Apply

Send your resume and salary requirements to: kparker@grahammedia.com .

Additional Information

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.