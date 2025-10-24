Reports to: Client Experience Manager

Location: Remote - strongly preferred in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

Description

The Client Campaign Specialist (CCS) executes digital advertising campaigns across multiple platforms, ensuring flawless setup, pacing, optimization, and reporting. This role turns media plans into live campaigns — managing the details that drive results. The CCS works closely with Account Executives and clients to deliver efficient performance-driven campaigns that align with client goals and category strategy.

Responsibilities

Execute and optimize digital campaigns within DSPs and other ad platforms (display, OTT/CTV, audio, video, social).

Monitor performance daily for pacing, delivery, and quality — making data-driven adjustments to improve results.

Collaborate with Account Executives and Sales Managers to translate client objectives into actionable campaign setups.

Maintain campaign documentation including insertion orders, creative assets, targeting parameters, and reporting deliverables.

Generate client-facing reports summarizing key metrics, insights, and recommendations for future optimization.

Troubleshoot technical or delivery issues with vendors, platforms, and internal teams to ensure smooth execution.

Stay informed on evolving digital ad products and best practices to bring proactive recommendations to the sales and client service teams.

Requirements

Minimum 2 years of experience in digital advertising operations, ad trafficking, or campaign management (agency, media company, or vendor).

Hands-on experience in a demand-side platform (Basis, The Trade Desk, etc.) preferred but not required — strong digital aptitude is essential.

Solid understanding of key metrics (CTR, CPM, CPA, ROAS) and campaign performance analysis.

Exceptional attention to detail, time management, and communication skills.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple campaigns simultaneously.

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

Bob Allen

rallen@grahammedia.com