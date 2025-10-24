Reports to: Sr. Dir, Sales

Location: Remote - strongly preferred in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

Description

The Director of Digital Sales leads Graham Media Group’s digital sales strategy across all markets, driving revenue growth and collaboration between station sales teams and digital specialists. Reporting to the Senior Director of Sales, this role owns the total digital revenue goal for the company and oversees a team of six Digital Sales Strategists (DSS) embedded within GMG stations. The Director of Digital Sales ensures every market has the tools, training, and leadership to develop and close high-value, multi-platform deals that deliver measurable client outcomes.

Responsibilities

Lead, coach, and develop a team of six Digital Sales Strategists across GMG markets.

Own the overall digital revenue goal for the company, ensuring accountability and strategic focus on growth.

Partner with station leadership and Account Executives to identify, strategize, and close high-dollar, multi-platform opportunities.

Oversee category strategies, pricing, packaging, and inventory management across all digital products (display, OTT/CTV, social, audio, video, search, etc.).

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to enhance product offerings, improve margins, and maintain consistent execution quality.

Use data, pacing, and forecasting tools to monitor performance and adjust sales strategy accordingly.

Drive a culture of collaboration between traditional and digital sellers, ensuring shared accountability for total revenue goals.

Represent GMG in strategic vendor meetings and industry events to maintain awareness of emerging platforms and opportunities.

Requirements

BA/BS degree in related field preferred; or equivalent work experience.

A minimum of 7 years of experience in digital media sales, with at least 3 years in leadership or senior sales capacity.

Proven success leading digital sales teams or strategists across multiple markets.

Strong understanding of digital advertising products, campaign strategy, and performance metrics.

Excellent leadership, communication, and motivational skills.

Data-driven mindset with the ability to interpret and act on performance metrics and trends.

Experience managing vendor relationships and negotiating partnerships.

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time.

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

Bob Allen

rallen@grahammedia.com