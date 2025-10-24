Reports To: VP/Chief Revenue Officer

Location: Remote - strongly preferred in one of GMG’s markets (Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA)

Description

The Director of Revenue Planning & Analysis (RP&A) partners with Sales, Digital, and Finance leadership to provide strategic insights, forecasting accuracy, and performance visibility across all revenue channels. This role translates data into strategy — building models, pacing tools, and reporting frameworks that empower leadership to make informed business decisions. Reporting to the Chief Revenue Officer and working closely with the Senior Director of Sales and the Director of Revenue Operations, this position serves as the analytical backbone of the revenue organization — ensuring the company hits its targets with precision and clarity.

Responsibilities

Lead forecasting and pacing efforts for all revenue channels, including linear and digital, ensuring consistency and accuracy across teams.

Develop and maintain revenue models, dashboards, and performance reports that support both short-term decisions and long-term planning.

Partner with Finance to align revenue projections, budgeting, and variance analysis.

Collaborate with the Director of Revenue Operations to connect operational performance with financial outcomes.

Identify growth opportunities through trend analysis, category insights, and performance benchmarking.

Communicate insights and recommendations to senior leadership in clear, actionable terms.

Streamline revenue reporting processes across markets and platforms to reduce redundancy and improve clarity.

Eventually lead and mentor a small team focused on revenue analysis and reporting.

Requirements

BA/BS degree in related field required; master’s degree preferred.

Minimum of 6 years of experience in revenue planning, financial analysis, or strategy within media, digital, or advertising industries.

Proven track record in forecasting, modeling, and performance reporting.

Strong command of Excel/Sheets, BI tools, and data visualization platforms.

Deep understanding of sales performance metrics, media revenue models, and digital KPIs.

Exceptional ability to synthesize complex data into concise insights.

Collaborative communicator who can partner effectively with Sales, Finance, and Operations.

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

sslagle@grahammedia.com