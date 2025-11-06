Corporate Accountant – Financial Accounting Team

Location: Remote in one of GMG’s markets Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL

Reports to: Director of Accounting

Graham Media Group is seeking a detail-oriented and experienced Corporate Accountant to join our Financial Accounting Team. This position plays a critical role in ensuring accurate financial reporting and compliance with company and industry standards. The ideal candidate will bring strong technical accounting skills, sound judgment, and a hands-on approach to managing the financial close process and related accounting functions.

Key Responsibilities

Lead and support month-end, quarter-end, and year-end closings, including preparation and review of journal entries, general ledger reconciliations, and financial reports.

Maintain and reconcile fixed assets in accordance with GMG’s asset policy.

Prepare and file monthly sales tax and annual property tax reports.

Manage specialized industry reporting, including music license fees, trade, and syndication reporting.

Prepare monthly balance sheet reconciliations and assist in analyzing financial statements.

Develop and deliver ad hoc financial reports as requested by the CFO and Director of Accounting.

Assist with internal and external audit reviews.

Prepare and maintain Joint Venture financial statements and related documentation.

Review and submit National Representative Commission reports.

Collaborate with Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable teams to provide analytical support and improve financial data integrity.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Finance, or related field required.

Minimum 5 years of accounting experience, including 3–5 years in the media or broadcasting industry.

Strong working knowledge of U.S. GAAP and accounting processes including journal entries, accruals, reconciliations, and fixed assets.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel; experience with Oracle, WideOrbit, and QuickBooks is a plus.

Excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills.

Proven ability to prioritize multiple projects, meet deadlines, and work independently with minimal supervision.

Demonstrated integrity, professionalism, and confidentiality in handling sensitive financial information.

Willingness to work additional hours as needed during peak financial periods.

Why Join Graham Media Group

At GMG, you’ll be part of a forward-thinking media organization where collaboration, integrity, and innovation drive everything we do. We value our people and provide opportunities for professional growth within a dynamic, creative, and supportive environment.

Compensation and Benefits

We offer a competitive salary, based on experience, and comprehensive benefits.

To apply, please send resume to: Kimberly Parker VP/CFO. kparker@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.