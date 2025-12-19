VP & General Manager – WDIV Local 4/ClickOnDetroit

DETROIT – Reports to: CEO

Work Location: Detroit, MI

Description

We’re not your parents’ television station. At WDIV Local 4/ClickOnDetroit we’re reimagining what local broadcasting means in an era of streaming, social media, and fractured audience attention. We’re seeking a visionary leader who sees these challenges as opportunities and is ready to write the next chapter of television’s evolution.

As VP & General Manager, you’ll be a forward-thinking media leader who challenges industry norms and embraces change, bringing deep experience without being bound by legacy thinking. You will excel at developing talent and building adaptable, change-ready, high-performing teams, while staying relentlessly focused on meeting audiences where they are. Driven by a competitive spirit, you thrive on innovation and the excitement of market success. This isn’t about maintaining the status quo—it’s about charting a bold new course.

Responsibilities

Redefine our audience engagement strategy across multiple platforms.

Drive revenue growth through innovative approaches to content monetization.

Lead and develop a diverse team of professionals across news, programming, sales, marketing, digital, and engineering.

Make decisive, data-informed decisions that position us ahead of market trends.

Serve as the face of our station in the community, building strong relationships with business leaders, philanthropic organizations, and civic groups to elevate our brand and create meaningful local impact.

Cultivate strategic partnerships that extend our reach and impact.

Champion a culture of experimentation, inclusion, creativity, and measured risk-taking.

Oversee communication strategies that support company values and strategic objectives, while ensuring employee understanding and alignment.

Apply a startup mindset and rigor to challenges and opportunities to reimagine a valuable legacy business.

Requirements

A minimum of 10 years of progressive leadership experience in media/broadcasting

Demonstrated success in growing audience engagement across multiple platforms

Track record of innovative approaches to revenue generation

Strong financial and business acumen

Experience leading teams through periods of significant change

Deep understanding of digital media trends and emerging technologies

To apply: Please send both your Resume and Application (see link below) via email to: careers@grahammedia.com.

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.