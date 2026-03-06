Transformational Content Editor (NABET)

DETROIT – WDIV is at the forefront of innovative news delivery, committed to informing and connecting with our community through compelling storytelling. We are currently seeking a creative and driven Editor to join our dynamic team. This role offers the opportunity to make a significant impact across multiple platforms, leveraging your creativity and technical skills to enhance news production for broadcast, digital, and social platforms.

The Editor will play a crucial role in ingesting, editing, and creatively enhancing content for news broadcast and digital posting. Working collaboratively with reporters, photographers, and digital teams, this individual will ensure the seamless transfer of content daily, contributing to our mission of delivering transformative, engaging, and value-added content to our audience.

This position is covered under a collective bargaining agreement and is represented by the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians – Communications Workers of America (NABET).

Responsibilities

Ingest, shoot and edit video content into stories ready for broadcast and digital, ensuring a high level of quality and creativity.

Produce engaging content for television, web, and social media platforms.

Collaborate closely with reporters and photographers on sending file video and other content, understanding and utilizing File Transfer Protocols efficiently.

Manage the archival and retrieval of video assets, maintaining an organized and accessible digital library.

Assist in the production of content for digital, social, and multiplatform outlets, optimizing linear content for online publication.

Oversee media pushed into playback servers and manage system administration tasks, including monitoring media storage, routine maintenance, and troubleshooting.

Fulfill footage requests from various departments and external entities.

Edit content requiring additional production processes, such as blurring faces or adding audio bleeps, to meet broadcast standards.

Manage multiple projects with varying timelines while staying organized and adaptable.

Design and edit graphics, animations, and thumbnails using tools like Adobe Photoshop and motion graphics software.

Repurpose and enhance TV stories for digital and social platforms to reach broader audiences.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Prior years of experience in television news or a related field, with a demonstrated working knowledge of news production editing techniques.

Familiarity with camera equipment such as Sony PXW-X400, DSLR, and Ronin 4D is a plus.

Proficiency with Edius and/or Adobe Premier and familiarity with contemporary television production techniques.

Ability to work under tight deadlines in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Flexibility to work a varied schedule, including early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.

Self-motivated, collaborative, and highly creative, with a strong proficiency in storytelling through sound and images.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, Communications, or a related field preferred.

Proficiency in using digital tools and content management systems, with a strong understanding of metrics for television and digital success preferred.

Proven ability to work across departments and effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong editorial judgment and mastery of journalistic ethics and libel laws preferred.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Location:

550 W Lafayette Blvd

Detroit, MI 48226

To apply: Please send both your Resume and Application (see link below) via email to: Norm Fairhurst, Operations Manager NFairhurst@wdiv.com.

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.