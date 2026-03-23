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Station

Revenue Analytics Analyst

Reports to: Director of Revenue Planning & Analysis

Work Location: Detroit, MI, or remote within GMG markets (Houston or San Antonio, TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL; or Roanoke, VA).

Description

Graham Media Group is looking for a sharp, detail-oriented Revenue Analytics Analyst to join our growing Revenue Operations team. Reporting directly to the Director of Revenue Planning & Analysis, you’ll be a key partner in driving data integrity, revenue insights, and operational efficiency across our multi-market portfolio. This role blends analytical rigor with hands-on Salesforce ownership — a great fit for someone who loves both the data and the systems behind it.

Responsibilities

Reporting & Dashboards

  • Build and maintain dashboards and reports that give leadership clear visibility into revenue performance across markets and categories
  • Translate raw data into clean, actionable outputs for weekly, monthly, and quarterly business reviews
  • Identify trends, anomalies, and opportunities in the data and surface them proactively

Forecasting Support

  • Support the Director with revenue forecasting processes — gathering inputs, maintaining models, and ensuring data accuracy
  • Help maintain and improve forecast templates and tracking tools
  • Assist in preparing forecast presentations for senior leadership

Salesforce Administration

  • Serve as the day-to-day Salesforce administrator for the revenue team — managing users, permissions, fields, workflows, and data integrity
  • Partner with sales leadership to optimize CRM usage, pipeline hygiene, and reporting accuracy
  • Troubleshoot system issues and coordinate with IT or vendors on enhancements and integrations
  • Own documentation for Salesforce processes and configurations

Sales Compensation & Commission Tracking

  • Support administration of sales compensation plans — tracking attainment, calculating commissions, and reconciling variances
  • Partner with Finance and HR to ensure accurate and timely commission processing
  • Maintain compensation plan documentation and respond to seller inquiries

Data Integrity & Quality Control

  • Perform regular audits and validation checks on CRM, reporting, and forecasting data; investigate and resolve discrepancies

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent years of experience
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in a revenue operations, sales analytics, or business analyst role
  • Hands-on Salesforce administration experience — Salesforce Admin certification a strong plus
  • Strong Excel/Google Sheets skills; experience with BI tools (Tableau, Looker, Power BI, etc.) preferred
  • Comfortable working with large datasets and translating complexity into clear summaries
  • Highly organized with strong attention to detail — you catch errors before others do
  • Collaborative, low-ego, and comfortable in a fast-moving, multi-market environment
  • Media, broadcasting, or advertising industry experience a plus, but not required

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact:

Becky Hollandsworth

rhollandsworth@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group 2026

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