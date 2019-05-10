KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned / ABC affiliated station in San Antonio, TX is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results oriented Account Executive to join our Sales Team.
Are you a polished professional looking to take your sales skills to the next level?
Do you have the ability to develop new revenue for KSAT through projects and special promotions as well as online, mobile and cross platform campaigns?
Are you ready to work with at the top-rated TV Station in San Antonio? Send us your resume!
RESPONSIBILITIES/REQUIREMENTS
- Maintain and grow a core account list
- Achieve Sales Objectives/Budgets
- Develop New Client Base
- Provide Exceptional Customer Service
- 3 – 5 years of broadcast sales experience preferred
- Proven track record of selling online/mobile within agency environment
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications
- Experience with Wide Orbit preferred
- College degree preferred
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
To apply, please send resume to:
Patty Larsen, Local Sales Manager
No Phone Calls Please
Location:
KSAT12
1408 N. St Mary’s
San Antonio, TX 78215
KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
