Anchor/Reporter – Digital Platform

The right person for this position will be engaging with viewers online and on social media platforms. The ideal candidate is resourceful, with a competitive spirit, is aggressive on breaking news, will work hard to develop strong contacts in the community, and is committed to producing compelling, high-quality stories for all platforms, using all the technological tools at your disposal. They will have strong presentation skills, and be a strong live reporter in the field, able to walk viewers through a story in a compelling, creative, lively way.

Responsibilities:

Research, write and deliver assigned stories for multiple platforms, web, social, mobile channels

Contribute quality ideas to the daily news effort

Stay on top of current events: local, state, national and world

Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage daily deadlines and changing priorities

Maintain high standards of writing, delivery, appearance and journalistic integrity

Must be able to work a flexible schedule that may include overnights, mornings, nights, weekends and holidays

Qualifications:

College degree in communications/journalism preferred

3 years of reporting experience in a television newsroom anchoring experience preferred

Knowledge of current computer software

Ability to read, write and speak English

Must be able to travel on short notice, if needed.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Preferred candidate has been identified.

To apply, send resume and video reel/demo links to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.