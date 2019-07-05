The Company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

The Position: Assistant News Director

KSAT12 in San Antonio, Texas (ABC) is looking for a dynamic team leader with a proven track record for achieving outstanding results as an Assistant News Director. The ideal candidate will work with the News Director to help lead our team of digital and broadcast journalists to produce compelling, fast-paced stories for on-air, develop enhanced online storytelling techniques and create social media impact. The candidate will possess significant leadership and coaching skills and is able to direct, motivate and develop our team while maintaining a strong newsroom culture. This individual must be able to perform well under pressure, communicate with all levels of management and staff and meet deadlines. Candidate must have excellent news judgment and a passion for breaking news and weather that translates across all station platforms. Qualified candidates will understand the importance of bringing value and impact to the viewer through advocacy journalism. Flexible schedule is required. Strong technical knowledge and computer skills a plus.

Qualifications:

Prefer a minimum of 5 years of experience in a major market either as an Assistant News Director or in a similar management role;

Possess exceptional writing skills and visual storytelling skills;

A vision for moving our team forward on online/digital platforms ;

Degree in communications or related field desired ;

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills;

Must be a self-starter, possessing a great attitude and an interest in mentoring younger journalists

Able to lead a team and achieve its goals;

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines

Preferred candidate has been identified

Location: KSAT12 TV

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

Contact: Bernice Kearney

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

No phone calls please

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.