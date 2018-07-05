KSAT12 NEWS, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned – ABC station in SAN ANTONIO is looking for Big Game Coverage assistants.

The purpose of the Big Game Coverage assistant is to assist with the overall production and execution of the KSAT 12 Sports Department’s weekly coverage of high school football in the San Antonio and surrounding areas.

The following duties of the BGC assistant include:

Building of the Friday night rundown, including building graphics, print scripts, listing phone contacts and building a scrolling ticker of over 50 local games.

Contacting schools and teams to update game contacts weekly.

Consistently calling schools and stadiums to update games to KSAT.com and Twitter.

Uploading sportscast and game footage to KSAT.com

Shooting highlights for Fan Cam.

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

Must be able to work Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights – no exceptions.

Hours are limited to 20 hours a week.

To apply, please send resume to:

Bernice Kearney, bkearney@ksat.com

KSAT 12

1408 N St Mary's

San Antonio, TX 78215

No Phone Calls Please

