KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC station in San Antonio, is looking for a Digital Executive Producer to join our digital team. The right person for this job is a digital news veteran who will “challenge the givens” and set a new path for digital growth on all of our digital properties.

KSAT’s Digital EP will be a skilled leader who can inspire team members to step out of their comfort zone in order to find new successes. They will be an innovator who’s entrepreneurial in spirit, unafraid of trying new things and willing to experiment with new approaches to digital storytelling for KSAT.com. This person will also be highly skilled at using data and analytics to set strategy and drive growth.

This Digital EP will work with the News Director, Assistant News Director and other newsroom leaders to manage the newsroom’s digital team - setting and communicating expectations, developing coverage plans and coordinating assignments to achieve our coverage goals and KPIs on all platforms.

The Digital EP also will be the liaison for all other departments in the station, coordinating with Sales, Creative Services and Special Events to identify and coordinate opportunities and requirements for digital integration.

Digital EP Responsibilities

Responsible for the overall management of KSAT.com and all other digital platforms

Set and execute a digital strategy to achieve our editorial and revenue goals

Highly competent in the use of data and analytics to measure key performance indicators, and then use those data points to set strategy and shift priorities and tactics, when appropriate

Work in concert with Graham Digital on support, training, and implementation for current and new products and platforms

Work with other newsroom managers (ND, AND, Assignments Manager, Social Media EP, etc.) to develop long-range plans for multi-platform coverage of major events, as needed

Be a brand ambassador for KSAT.com, KSAT-TV (Livestream app), as well as all of KSAT 12’s digital and social platforms

Have a proven track record of leadership, both in working one-on-one and working with a team

Capable of managing and motivating different groups with a variety of skill sets

Provide digital training for station colleagues

Ideal Candidate

Highly knowledgeable in web management

Strong computer skills

Highly skilled in digital publishing, video editing, web design, social media, multimedia content development

Capable of working under tight deadlines and shifting priorities

Great communicator and coach

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence, marketing or other related field preferred

At least five (5) year’s experience in the digital media field

Knowledge of SEO and analytics; ability to put analytics into action and change strategies to fit the circumstance

Must be able to work flexible hours that may include nights, weekends, overnight shifts and holidays.

To apply, send resume and links to your digital portfolio to:

Bernice Kearney

News Director

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

