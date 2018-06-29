The company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

We are looking for a Digital Multi Media Journalist with a strong enterprise reporting background to join our expanding online team. The ideal candidate has solid writing, editing and social media skills rooted in traditional journalistic ideals. We’re looking for someone eager for a new challenge working on a digital team that values innovation, collaboration and creativity. If you love storytelling for the digital age, have a great writing style, a unique digital ‘voice’ and are inherently curious, we want to talk to you.

The Digital MMJ will be a boots-on-the-ground journalist, dedicated to innovative online storytelling and presentation for a growing, highly-engaged digital audience. The right person for this position is inherently inquisitive, eager to track down, write and edit digital content, including copy, pictures, video, audio, podcasts, embeddable materials… the list goes on and on. We’re looking for a news junkie, with a strong ability to craft a story that’s user-focused, visually compelling, organized and highly engaging.

Our digital team will consist of self-starters who ask questions, develop contacts and relationships, who will be covering all types of stories in our community – from hard news and investigative stories to features – and producing those stories in innovative, creative ways. The right person also will be able to take content or story elements from our digital platforms and use the power of a variety of social media channels to distribute that story, to engage readers to interact with us, creating a digital conversation that continues long after the story has been posted.

Responsibilities:

Solid news judgement and strong computer skills;

Contribute story ideas to the daily news effort;

Research, write and post stories for digital platforms, including mobile and social channels;

Ability to work on tight deadlines and shifting priorities;

Writing and editing detailed copy across a variety of content areas;

Closely collaborate with other members of the Enterprise team, other members of the KSAT.com staff of writers, producers and curators as well as other members of the broadcast team in the News Department;

Be a brand ambassador for KSAT.com, KSAT’s digital/social platforms and KSAT12 News;

Create and share new ideas with other members of the newsroom team.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred;

2-5 years of experience in a digital media newsroom;

Proficient with image-editing software such as Photoshop;

Video editing skills a plus;

Knowledge of best practices in regards to content creation and digital layouts;

Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices;

Exceptional writing, editing and communication skills rooted in journalistic excellence;

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

To apply, send resume to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215 No phone calls, please.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.