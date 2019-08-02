The Company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

The Position: Executive Producer, News

KSAT12 News in San Antonio, Texas (ABC) is looking for an Executive Producer to help oversee our fast-paced, aggressive, and innovative digital and broadcast platforms, from editorial concept to determining publication deadlines to on-air execution. Qualified candidates will eat, sleep and breathe breaking news and weather coverage, and possess news judgment that translates across all station platforms. The ideal candidate will work with newsroom managers and staff to help lead our team in producing compelling, high-quality stories on TV, as well as in-depth, viewer-centric content online and on our social media platforms. The candidate will be focused on quality, creativity, accuracy, and attention to detail while being able to motivate and develop the members of our team while maintaining a strong newsroom culture. The successful candidate will be able to coordinate a team, meet deadlines and manage processes.

Responsibilities:

Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director, Assistant News Director, and other newsroom managers;

Stay on top of current events, including local, state, national and world events;

Supervise the pre-production and production of assigned newscasts in ways that embrace and encourage innovation and experimentation while appealing to a wide range of viewers;

A strong copy editor who can finesse scripts while using those opportunities as teaching moments to strengthen our staff’s writing;

Work with other News Managers to develop and implement staff schedules that maximize resources while minimizing overtime and other news-gathering costs;

Work with the News Director on recruiting, hiring, and training a news team that reflects the diversity of our viewing area;

Maintain a productive working relationship with the Creative Services, Operations, Engineering and IT Departments;

Effectively handle multiple tasks and frequent interruptions;

Work flexible hours that may include nights, overnight hours, mornings, weekends or holidays.

Qualifications:

Exceptional writing, copy editing, and visualizati on skills;

A creative thinker who can visualize new ways to build stories, segments, and newscasts, utilizing the technology and tools in our newsroom;

Extensive knowledge of best practices for television news and online journalism;

Create, suggest and implement ideas for news coverage, series, and promotion for broadcasts, KSAT.com, KSAT-TV, and our social media platforms;

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills;

Must be a self-starter, possessing a great attitude and an interest in mentoring younger journalists;

Able to lead a team and achieve its goals;

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage daily deadlines and shifting priorities;

5 years of experience in producing compelling newscasts in a major market;

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Location: KSAT12 TV

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

Contact: Bernice Kearney

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

No phone calls, please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

