News Producer

KSAT12 News is looking for a dynamic newscast producer to join our top-rated morning news team.

The right person for this job loves morning news, has a strong background in breaking news and weather, and is a strong editorial voice that thrives on pushing the newest information into our morning newscast. We’re looking for a solid writer with exceptional organizational skills who’s used to producing quality newscasts that show accuracy, creativity and attention to detail, all while working with the other members of the team and meeting tight deadlines. No “time fillers” wanted; only energetic, creative producers who are eager to use all the resources at their disposal to produce compelling morning newscasts and multimedia content.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the complete preparation of the newscast, including story development, writing for our on-air product, creating graphics for the newscast;

Work in tandem with the Newsroom Managers, other newscast Producers, Reporters, Assignments Editors, Anchors, Video News Editors and Production Staff;

Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director, including the use of production values while maintaining high journalistic standards;

Coordinate, manage and effectively time the newscast in the control room while remaining calm under pressure;

Listen to scanners, make news judgements and send crews to cover spot news;

Produce breaking news/breaking weather cut-ins as needed;

Produce content for our website (KSAT.com) and our social media platforms as needed.

Qualifications:

Working knowledge of contemporary television production techniques;

Knowledge of ENPS a plus;

Demonstrated ability to write, produce and oversee editing;

Excellent interpersonal, communication and time-management skills;

Ability to remain calm under pressure, while working in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines;

A minimum of 2 years newscast producing experience;

College degree preferred, in Journalism and/or Communications;

Willingness to work flexible schedules, that could include mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Mail resumes and tapes to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director.

1408 North St. Mary's

San Antonio, Texas 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



