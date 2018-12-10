KSAT12 News, the Graham Media owned - ABC station in San Antonio, is seeking a dynamic Investigative Producer to join our top-rated Defenders Investigative Team.

We are looking for someone who is extremely detail-oriented and organized, can juggle multiple projects, and most importantly, is passionate about investigative journalism. This person should have the skills to deliver day-turn and long-term projects.

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of investigative producing, show producing, or reporting experience.

Strong storytelling, editorial judgment, and research skills are a must. Shooting and editing skills a plus.

Candidates should have experience in computer assisted reporting, hidden cameras and undercover techniques and knowledge of related federal, state and local laws. A firm understanding and practice in the use of the Texas Public Information Act and federal Freedom of Information Act. This person should know the importance of social media and be able to produce stand alone content on all platforms.

KSAT12 NEWS is a strong breaking news and enterprise reporting newsroom that values teamwork and is looking for a strong team player!

Responsibilities:

Research, produce, gather, and write content for investigative, consumer and enterprise stories;

Maintain a high level of quality control over the team's stories; including fact checking, writing, shooting and editing of stories, with an eye toward high production and editorial standards.

Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director, including following high journalistic, ethical and legal standards while maintaining high production values as well as the integrity of all investigations.

Understand and use internet research tools, computer assisted reporting programs, and social media resources to create content for our on-air broadcast, ksat.com and our social platforms;

Work flexible hours that may include nights, weekends, mornings, holidays.

Qualifications:

Prefer candidates with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in a commercial newsroom;

College degree in journalism/communications or related field preferred;

Working knowledge of contemporary television production techniques;

Strong computer skills necessary; Computer Assisted Reporting Skills a strong plus;

Knowledge of ENPS, Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro and After Effects a plus;

Demonstrated ability to write, produce and oversee script and video editing;

Ability to read, write and speak English;

Ability to write accurate and compelling news stories with proper spelling and grammar;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines;

Highly organized and Detail-oriented

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume to:

Chris Henao, Assistant News Director

KSAT12 News

cheano@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

