Local Sales Manager

KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and we are expanding our community involvement so that we have a major presence at all of our community events. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex.

We are looking for an energetic, organized and positive individual to lead KSAT's local sales effort to achieve specific revenue and share goals.

This individual will supervise Account Executives’ day to day efforts including new business. They will assist the General Sales Manager in setting rates and managing inventory. Must be able to develop and maintain positive client relationships with a high profile presence in the San Antonio advertising community as well as maintain constant awareness of the competitive environment.

Minimum 3+ years television sales management experience preferred

Demonstrated success in cross-platform selling

Proven ability to lead and motivate staff towards fullest potential

Knowledge of sales, television research tools, vendor development, sales promotion, social media, Salesforce and special projects

Strong interpersonal and excellent communication skills

College degree and strong computer skills preferred

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume to:

Ashley Parker

aparker@ksat.com

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

KSAT12

1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

